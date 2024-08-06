Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$23.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PXT opened at C$17.23 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.93 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.52%.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.22 per share, with a total value of C$232,200.00. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

