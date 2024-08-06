Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $53.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on W. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Wayfair stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $85.82.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

