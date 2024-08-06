Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Target Price to $12.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DNB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

