Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $63.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

RYAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 578,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $69.03.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

