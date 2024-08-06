Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Critical Analysis

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.31, suggesting that its share price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and Nukkleus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $71.35 million 0.16 -$53.10 million ($8.78) -0.20 Nukkleus $21.30 million 0.25 -$17.43 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nukkleus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryvyl.

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -67.01% N/A -19.58% Nukkleus N/A N/A -136.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryvyl and Nukkleus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

