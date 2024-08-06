Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $5.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

