Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPNS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

SPNS stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

