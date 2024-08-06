Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.08 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $584.75 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.53 or 0.04393121 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00037256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,843,557,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,970,971 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

