Sath Shukla Sells 14,800 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) CEO Sath Shukla sold 14,800 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $19,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,793.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sath Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Sath Shukla sold 17,641 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $23,109.71.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

SPRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 323,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,742. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 418,742 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

