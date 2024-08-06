Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 474,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 423,999 shares.The stock last traded at $45.22 and had previously closed at $45.29.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418,683 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,904,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,656.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 474,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,703,000.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.