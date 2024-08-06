Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,871,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 335,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,887. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

