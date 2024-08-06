SEA (SE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 2,719,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,613. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.80 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

