SEA (SE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SEA Stock Up 1.6 %
SEA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 2,719,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,613. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.80 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SEA
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.
