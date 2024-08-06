Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$29,944.20 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEA stock traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.66. 45,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,254. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.62 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

