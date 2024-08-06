Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Strong Sell

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,991. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 6,183.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

