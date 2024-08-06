Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 4.6 %

SMLR traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 568,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $194.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

