Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $123,424.35 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,412.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $139,726.30.

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $138,887.35.

On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20.

Sezzle Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,674. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.18 million and a P/E ratio of 32.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

