Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

STTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber purchased 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.