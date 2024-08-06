Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.51. 4,593,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,996,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

