Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $248.88 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Siacoin has a market cap of $248.88 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,689.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00566139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00104073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00265177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00032381 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037058 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

