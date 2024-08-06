Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 92,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,075. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $436,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $534,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock worth $1,390,288. Company insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

