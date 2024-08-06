Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stake Boosted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2,809.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $102,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.03. 2,065,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

