Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £145 ($185.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.97) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,381 ($17.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($50.56).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.6 %

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

LON:SN traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,167 ($14.91). 2,566,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11. The company has a market cap of £10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4,862.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.91. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 887 ($11.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,269 ($16.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.