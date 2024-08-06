Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £145 ($185.30) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.97) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,381 ($17.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($50.56).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
