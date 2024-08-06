Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1296200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
