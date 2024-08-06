Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Sohu.com Stock Up 1.3 %

SOHU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 124,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,028. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,973.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sohu.com by 31.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

