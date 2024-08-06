Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
SOHU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 124,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,028. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.
Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
