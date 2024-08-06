Songbird 24-Hour Volume Tops $597,529.97 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $112.26 million and approximately $597,529.97 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Songbird has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,928,469,923 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

