SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 4.3% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.40. 6,355,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,957,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,042.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

