South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 645147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
