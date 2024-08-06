Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWN. Mizuho raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.03 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after buying an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.