SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,440. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

