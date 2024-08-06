SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 157,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 134,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,710. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

