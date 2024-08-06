Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 1,176,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.