Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of SBLK opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

