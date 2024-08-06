Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance
Shares of SBLK opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $27.47.
Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLK
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Star Bulk Carriers
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.