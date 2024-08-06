Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 370.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 266,070 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 234,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 149,776 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108,542 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 273.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 74,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,153,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 387,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861 in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 419,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,669. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

