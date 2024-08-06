Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$23.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

NFI stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.79.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

