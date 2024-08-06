Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Expedia Group Call Options (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,156 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,467 call options.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. 1,435,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,041. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.70.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

