StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance
Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock remained flat at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $611.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,951,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Overseas Shipholding Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.