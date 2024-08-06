StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock remained flat at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $611.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,951,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

