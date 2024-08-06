StockNews.com Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $325.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.29. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,644 shares of company stock valued at $31,558,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

