StockNews.com Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.22.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $371.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.11 and its 200-day moving average is $327.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

