StockNews.com Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $316.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.00. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,681,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

