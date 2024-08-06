StockNews.com Lowers CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CNX Resources has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $97,200,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 533.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $4,813,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in CNX Resources by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 736,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 148,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

