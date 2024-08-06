StockNews.com Upgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

FIBK opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 74.90%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

