Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.