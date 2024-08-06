Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Arista Networks by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $8.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.35. 1,648,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,650. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,976 shares of company stock worth $68,669,935. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

