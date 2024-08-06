Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 2,247,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,458,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.84.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $898.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after buying an additional 5,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 237,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

