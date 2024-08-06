Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Super Micro Computer updated its Q1 guidance to $6.69-8.27 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $616.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,718,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,279. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $811.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $837.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

