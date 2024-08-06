Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 3.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. 38,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,447,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SYM. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Symbotic by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 155,828 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

