Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 786.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SYF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. 4,058,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

