Syra Health (SYRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Syra Health to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Syra Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Syra Health Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 45,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,324. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

