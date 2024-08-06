Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taboola.com Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of TBLA opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
