Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.11. 1,597,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,982. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

